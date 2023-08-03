Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,037.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,579 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 5.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MercadoLibre worth $152,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,169,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $158.30 on Thursday, hitting $1,323.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,926. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1,212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

