Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (HMM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on August 25th

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.
Hammond Manufacturing Stock Performance
Hammond Manufacturing has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.38.
Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.49 million during the quarter.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Profile
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Manufacturing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.