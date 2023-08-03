Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (HMM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on August 25th

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Hammond Manufacturing has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$2.38.

Hammond Manufacturing (TSE:HMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.49 million during the quarter.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

