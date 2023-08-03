Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock worth $11,429,183. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

