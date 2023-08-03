Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Haleon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

HLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,798. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

