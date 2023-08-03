GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. GXO Logistics updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. 881,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,484,000 after purchasing an additional 270,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

