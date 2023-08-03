Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GOF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 293,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,933. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,744,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,506,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 55.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

