Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51.
About Grupo Herdez
