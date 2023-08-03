Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

Shares of GUZOF stock remained flat at C$2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.51.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

