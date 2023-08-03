Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,619,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,644.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GRBMF
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.