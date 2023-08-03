Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,800 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,619,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,644.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Bimbo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of GRBMF traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

