Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

