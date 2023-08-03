Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Graphic Packaging updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,503. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

