Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99 to $1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $218.5 million to $220.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.29 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.59 to $6.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LOPE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 217,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

