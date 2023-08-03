Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Graham by 19.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Graham by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Graham by 16.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

GHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NYSE:GHC traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $590.58. 17,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

