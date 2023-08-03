Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Graham stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,285. The company has a market capitalization of $150.59 million, a P/E ratio of 705.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Graham by 40,476.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

