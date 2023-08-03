Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Earnings Results

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. 5,561,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

