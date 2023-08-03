GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GoodRx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

