Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 715,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 291,053 shares.The stock last traded at $89.99 and had previously closed at $89.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $346,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

