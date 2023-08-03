GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.35

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 778737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on GoGold Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$443.77 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.85.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of C$10.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.018769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

