GlycoMimetics’ (GLYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 406.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics Price Performance

GLYC stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.05.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GlycoMimetics

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

