Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. 449,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,952. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.39. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

