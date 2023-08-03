Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.35-$10.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.66 billion-$8.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.67 billion.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $121.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,113,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of -259.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

