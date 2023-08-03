Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. 1,235,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

