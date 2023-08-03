Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Up 6%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 31,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 134,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.50 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 8,147 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,656.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $170,437,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 518,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,656,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.