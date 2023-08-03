Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $86.00 at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GKOS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

GKOS traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 18,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

