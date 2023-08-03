Glassman Wealth Services Sells 919 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 47.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.
AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance
AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AmerisourceBergen
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.