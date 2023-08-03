Glassman Wealth Services Sells 333 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 6,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $408,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $202.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.20. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

