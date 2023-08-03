Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 632 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,948,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,780,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,770,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,300,000 after purchasing an additional 118,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

