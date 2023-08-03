Glassman Wealth Services Purchases Shares of 1,290 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 604.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 503,466 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FNDA opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

