Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.30 billion-$26.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.66 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-6.80 EPS.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $89.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

