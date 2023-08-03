Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 124.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 28.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Datadog by 56.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Datadog by 14.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. 1,085,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

