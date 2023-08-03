Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $157.39. 796,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.05, a P/E/G ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

