Gilbert & Cook Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,258,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,510,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.70. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

