Gilbert & Cook Inc. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.58. The company had a trading volume of 477,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,869. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $235.69 and a 1 year high of $421.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.73.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.