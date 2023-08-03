General Dynamics Co. (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.
General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
General Dynamics Price Performance
NYSE GD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,964. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
