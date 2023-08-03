General Dynamics Co. (GD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.32 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE GD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,964. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.12.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

