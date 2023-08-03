GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Trading Down 7.3 %
Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,224. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.
GasLog Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $3.28 per share. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 164.00%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GasLog Partners
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.