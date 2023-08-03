GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,224. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

GasLog Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $3.28 per share. This represents a $13.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 164.00%. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GasLog Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

