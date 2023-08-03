Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 447.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $10.00 EPS.

Gartner Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IT traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $338.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.12 and its 200 day moving average is $332.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.