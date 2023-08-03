Gartner (NYSE:IT) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Gartner stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.41. 456,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 447.36% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 124.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 457,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,292 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Gartner by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

