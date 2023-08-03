Garrison Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

DFAE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 372,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,441. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

