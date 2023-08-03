Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,040 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.95. 1,402,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.24. The company has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.