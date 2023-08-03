Garrison Point Advisors LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after purchasing an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.7 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 387,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.81 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

