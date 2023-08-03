Garrison Point Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,758.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:Z traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 2,375,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,589. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
