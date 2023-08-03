Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2023

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTXGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,623,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 603,121 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.89.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,611,472 shares of company stock worth $20,647,820 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.