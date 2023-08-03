Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,623,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 603,121 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.89.
Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,611,472 shares of company stock worth $20,647,820 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
