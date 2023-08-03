Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,623,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 335% from the previous session’s volume of 603,121 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $7.89.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $511.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,086,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $8,909,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,785,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,038,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,611,472 shares of company stock worth $20,647,820 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.