Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 285,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

