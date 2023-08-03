Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £23,052 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £115.26 ($147.98) per share, with a total value of £23,052 ($29,595.58).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

GAW stock opened at £115.06 ($147.72) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,760.41. The company has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,951.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,565 ($71.45) and a 12-month high of £118.50 ($152.14).

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 145 ($1.86) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,290.82%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Further Reading

