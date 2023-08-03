Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Short Interest Update

Galenica AG (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GALNF remained flat at C$75.25 during trading on Wednesday. Galenica has a one year low of C$75.25 and a one year high of C$75.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Galenica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market.

