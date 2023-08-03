G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0039

G999 (G999) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, G999 has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,532.09 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000697 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.