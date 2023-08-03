FY2024 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Zacks Research

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $170.90 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.75. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.