FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lifted by Analyst

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Sunday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

