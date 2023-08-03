Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.45 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.56.

Get Funko alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

Funko Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Funko by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.