FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,077,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after buying an additional 139,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,206,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after buying an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

