Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. 500.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 722,090 shares of company stock worth $6,037,693 over the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontier Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,466,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $12,749,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontier Group

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.